Devina Mehra’s Investment Masterclass: SIPs, PMS, Mutual Funds, Or DIY? What Should You Choose?

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 10, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 10, 2025, 9:36 PM IST

Devina Mehra, Chairperson of First Global, shares a powerful investment playbook for young and new investors. She breaks down the differences between SIPs, PMS, mutual funds, and DIY investing—helping viewers understand what truly works and what doesn’t. Devina emphasizes why asset allocation is far more important than picking the perfect stock and why putting all your money in equities can be dangerous. She also explains the importance of global diversification and how even professional investors struggle to beat benchmarks consistently. Whether you're in your 20s or 30s or just getting started with investing, this masterclass offers timeless principles on building wealth, avoiding common traps, and making smart financial choices. Listen in

