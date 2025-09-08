Business Today
Dharmesh Kant On Portfolio Strategy: Consumption Plays Vs Core Economy Stocks

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 8, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 8, 2025, 12:11 PM IST

Dharmesh Kant, Head of Equity Research at Chola Securities, decodes the billion-dollar question for investors—should portfolios now tilt towards consumption-oriented themes or remain anchored in core economy stocks? With big boosts expected in consumption, defence, EMS, and infrastructure, Kant explains the tactical and long-term strategies for investors. He highlights the role of defence manufacturers such as HAL, BEL, and BDL, as well as building materials, cement, and infra majors like L&T and NCC. From short-term trading opportunities to structural investment bets, this conversation provides clarity on where money is most likely to compound in the months ahead.

