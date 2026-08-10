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Dhoot Transmission IPO Opens Today: All You Need To Know

Dhoot Transmission IPO Opens Today: All You Need To Know

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 10, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026, 4:29 PM IST

Dhoot Transmission Ltd’s ₹3,066.89-crore IPO opens for subscription today, August 10, 2026, with strong investor interest and a grey market premium (GMP) pointing to potential listing gains of around 30%. In this video, we break down the Dhoot Transmission IPO, including the issue size, price band, subscription details, GMP, business outlook and key risks investors should consider before bidding. Is the IPO worth applying for, or is the strong GMP already pricing in the upside? Watch the full analysis before you make your investment decision.

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