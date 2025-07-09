Did Jane Street Manipulate India’s F&O Markets? Whistleblower Mayank Bansal Breaks It Down

BTTV’s exclusive interview with Jane Street whistleblower Mayank Bansal, President of a UAE-based hedge fund, exposes the market manipulation game by Jane Street. SEBI has imposed a temporary ban on the US-based hedge fund, accusing it of running a “sinister and well-planned” market manipulation scheme. The regulator has frozen ₹4,840 crore of past profits and claims Jane Street manipulated Bank Nifty options during 15 out of 18 weekly expiries. The probe, triggered by a US court case, exposed aggressive expiry-day trading strategies. SEBI’s crackdown comes amid mounting retail losses in F&O—₹1.1 lakh crore in FY25 alone. Jane Street plans to contest the charges, calling SEBI’s claims “inflammatory.” Experts warn of a short-term impact on liquidity and derivatives turnover.