Dimensions Corporate Finance Services' Ajay Srivastava On Market Outlook, Sectors, Stocks, SIPs

In this episode of Market Masters, Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Corporate Finance Services Pvt. Ltd, shares sharp insights on where Indian markets are headed amid global uncertainty. From mutual fund SIP trends to shifting sectoral leadership, Srivastava explains what investors should focus on now. He also weighs in on the impact of Donald Trump’s tariff rhetoric and evolving geopolitical risks on Indian equities. With strong views on market allocation, retail behavior, and the need for a more dynamic investing approach, this conversation is a must-watch for anyone navigating today’s volatile yet opportunity-rich market environment.