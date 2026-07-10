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Dixon Technologies Gets Vivo JV Boost! Buy, Sell Or Hold? Expert Explains

Dixon Technologies Gets Vivo JV Boost! Buy, Sell Or Hold? Expert Explains

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 10, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026, 4:56 PM IST

Dixon Technologies is back in the spotlight after receiving government approval for its long-awaited joint venture with Vivo India. The partnership opens up a massive ₹30,000 crore revenue opportunity, with smartphone production expected to begin in FY27 and volumes likely to surge in the coming years. Leading brokerages, including JPMorgan, UBS and Motilal Oswal, remain bullish on the stock. But is the optimism already priced in? G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD, Equinomics Research explains why Dixon continues to be a strong long-term electronics manufacturing story while highlighting the risks from rising competition and rich valuations. Should investors buy now, wait for a correction, or simply hold? Watch this detailed analysis before making your next investment decision.

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