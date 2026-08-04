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DLF Q1 Earnings Disappoint, But Expert Still Bullish | Should You Buy, Hold Or Sell The Stock?

DLF Q1 Earnings Disappoint, But Expert Still Bullish | Should You Buy, Hold Or Sell The Stock?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 4, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026, 3:05 PM IST

DLF's latest quarterly earnings fell short of market expectations, with weakness seen across key financial metrics. However, Gaurav Sharma, Vice President & Head of Research, Globe Capital, believes the disappointing results could be a one-off and does not change the company's long-term growth story. He continues to remain positive on DLF and considers it one of his preferred real estate stocks alongside Oberoi Realty. According to the expert, investors can consider accumulating the stock on declines as long as it holds the ₹600 level, while maintaining a medium- to long-term investment perspective.

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