Donald Trump's New Tariffs: Why Will India Be Investors' Best Bet During Trade Wars?

In the face of escalating global tariff uncertainties, investors are seeking stability and growth. On Market Today, expert Nischal Maheshwari provides a compelling analysis, urging a strategic shift towards India. He emphatically states, 'Pull out money across and come back to India,' citing India's remarkably 'fairly insulated economy' and its position as the 'top most performing economy' in terms of GDP growth. This episode delves into the specific reasons why India is considered a safe haven during potential trade wars, exploring the robust domestic plays that continue to thrive. We break down the potential retaliation from US tariffs on how India's clear and consistent government stance offers a sense of security. Viewers will gain valuable insights into which domestic sectors are primed for growth, learn how to navigate the complexities of the current market climate, and understand the expert rationale behind urging a strategic investment shift towards India.