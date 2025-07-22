Business Today
Drones, Semiconductors & Radars: Inside Piper Serica’s Defence Portfolio

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 22, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 22, 2025, 5:14 PM IST

As global tensions rise with conflicts unfolding across regions, defence and technology sectors are coming into sharp focus for investors. In this exclusive conversation, Abhay Agarwal, Founder and Fund Manager at Piper Serica, outlines how the firm is positioning its portfolio to benefit from the long-term structural growth in defence tech. From radar systems and semiconductors to indigenous manufacturing and drone technology, Agarwal discusses the companies Piper Serica is backing and why they believe these war-ready tech stocks offer a strategic edge. He also reflects on how modern warfare is being driven by precision technology and how capital allocation can align with national security goals. A must-watch for investors tracking India’s evolving defence and aerospace landscape.

