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DSP Quant Fund Strategy Explained: Expert Reveals How Stocks Are Selected

DSP Quant Fund Strategy Explained: Expert Reveals How Stocks Are Selected

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 14, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 1:51 PM IST

Quant investing is more than just numbers—it also requires constant evolution and disciplined investing. Aparna Karnik, Fund Manager and Head of Quantitative Investment and Analytics, DSP Mutual Fund, explains how the DSP Quant Fund selects stocks using a multi-factor approach instead of relying on a single investment style. She highlights key parameters such as return on equity, profitability, earnings visibility, and business consistency while continuously refining the fund's models to adapt to changing market conditions. Watch the full discussion to understand how quantitative investing works and the factors that help build a more balanced, all-weather investment portfolio.

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