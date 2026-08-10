Earnings Boom Or Market Trap? | IKIGAI's Pankaj Tibrewal Decodes D-Street

In this episode of Market Masters, Pankaj Tibrewal, founder and CIO of IKIGAI Asset Manager, explains why India’s mid-cap and small-cap stocks could offer compelling opportunities over the next three to five years. He discusses his small-cap fund’s 25% rise after its March launch, the revival in corporate earnings, improving foreign investor flows, and stronger market sentiment. Tibrewal highlights broad-based profit growth across India’s top 500 companies, while identifying risks in oil marketing companies, tires, autos, consumer businesses, and IT. He also reveals where bottom-up stock opportunities are emerging, including manufacturing, auto ancillaries, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, home improvement, and new-age internet companies. The discussion explores how artificial intelligence, quick commerce, digital platforms, and innovative business models may shape India’s journey from a $4.5-trillion economy toward $10 trillion. Watch for an analytical outlook on valuations, earnings momentum, portfolio construction, risk management, and long-term wealth creation in Indian equities for patient investors seeking growth.