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Earnings Boom Or Market Trap? | IKIGAI's Pankaj Tibrewal Decodes D-Street

Earnings Boom Or Market Trap? | IKIGAI's Pankaj Tibrewal Decodes D-Street

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 10, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026, 4:31 PM IST

In this episode of Market Masters, Pankaj Tibrewal, founder and CIO of IKIGAI Asset Manager, explains why India’s mid-cap and small-cap stocks could offer compelling opportunities over the next three to five years. He discusses his small-cap fund’s 25% rise after its March launch, the revival in corporate earnings, improving foreign investor flows, and stronger market sentiment. Tibrewal highlights broad-based profit growth across India’s top 500 companies, while identifying risks in oil marketing companies, tires, autos, consumer businesses, and IT. He also reveals where bottom-up stock opportunities are emerging, including manufacturing, auto ancillaries, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, home improvement, and new-age internet companies. The discussion explores how artificial intelligence, quick commerce, digital platforms, and innovative business models may shape India’s journey from a $4.5-trillion economy toward $10 trillion. Watch for an analytical outlook on valuations, earnings momentum, portfolio construction, risk management, and long-term wealth creation in Indian equities for patient investors seeking growth.

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