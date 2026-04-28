Earnings Season Heats Up: Which Stocks Are Driving The Market?

Markets started weak but quickly bounced back on expiry day, with the Nifty reclaiming 24,150 levels amid broad-based buying. In this edition of What’s Hot, Sakshi Batra decodes the key drivers powering the rebound and whether the momentum can sustain. Market expert Vineeth Bulakekar shares his outlook, calling the worst behind us and highlighting optimism spilling into May. He identifies key opportunities across defense, power, exports, and select financials, while flagging caution in IT and e-commerce. We also break down Q4 earnings impact on stocks like UltraTech Cement, Varun Beverages, and Jubilant FoodWorks. With global cues, crude trends, and sectoral rotation in play, where should investors put fresh money? Watch for top insights and actionable strategies.