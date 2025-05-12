Economy Recovering, Global Trade Reset, Earnings Growth, Market Bull Run & More: Mahesh Patil

In the latest episode of Market Guru, Shailendra Bhatnagar speaks with Mahesh Patil, CIO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, about the ongoing market rally. Markets surged post India’s military victory in Operation Sindoor. Speaking on geopolitical trade concerns, Mahesh Patil says that Trump was able to strike deals with various countries, including the UK and China. He believes that the removal of tariffs has eased concerns regarding supply chain issues. On India’s growth outlook, he highlighted that the country is recovering from a slowdown. Last year, due to a stricter monetary policy, there was a slowdown in both the economy and corporate earnings. Now, financial conditions are more accommodative and supportive of growth. Additionally, liquidity is improving and has turned positive compared to the past three months. Listen in