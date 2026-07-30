Eicher Motors Share Price: Should You Buy, Hold Or Sell This 2-Wheeler Stock?

Strong quarterly earnings have put the spotlight on India's two-wheeler sector. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Market Expert, believes Eicher Motors delivered an impressive performance with healthy growth and strong global expansion prospects. However, he prefers Bajaj Auto due to its attractive valuation and rising export contribution, which now exceeds domestic revenue. With exports benefiting from a weaker rupee and steady domestic demand, Bajaj Auto could continue to outperform. Watch this detailed market analysis to understand why Bajaj Auto stands out despite solid earnings from Eicher Motors and TVS Motor.