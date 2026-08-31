Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
EMS Stocks: Can India’s Electronics Boom Drive More Gains?

EMS Stocks: Can India’s Electronics Boom Drive More Gains?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 31, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026, 5:27 PM IST

India’s electronics manufacturing services sector is emerging as a major growth opportunity, with the industry expected to see strong long-term expansion. Pankaj Pandey, Head of Research, ICICI Direct, explains why government policies, rising domestic manufacturing and higher value addition could benefit EMS companies. Stocks such as Dixon Technologies, Kaynes Technology and Amber Enterprises have already seen a sharp re-rating, but investors are now watching valuations and execution closely. He also highlights the potential impact of lower GST rates on mobile phones and the upcoming festive season on consumer electronics demand. Supply-chain challenges, technology partnerships and dependence on China remain key risks for the sector.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended