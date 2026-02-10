Business Today
Energy Security Comes First: India Diversifies Oil Imports To Protect Consumers, Says Vikram Misri

  • New Delhi ,
  • Feb 10, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 10, 2026, 12:58 PM IST

 

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has underscored that India’s energy import policy is guided solely by the need to protect Indian consumers and ensure reliable supplies at affordable prices. Highlighting India’s heavy dependence on imported oil and gas, he noted that managing inflationary risks linked to energy costs remains a top priority for a developing economy. Misri stressed that India is not reliant on any single source and continues to diversify its energy basket in response to global market uncertainties. Actual sourcing decisions, he said, are taken by public and private oil companies based on availability, risk assessment and commercial considerations, reinforcing India’s strategy of diversification to enhance long-term energy security.

