Equities Are In A Rare, Upbeat Mode As Investors Buy Into Beaten Down Stocks. Will The Rally Last?

Markets are riding high! Indian equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, have extended their winning streak for the second day this week and six days straight overall. As of 10:50 AM, the Nifty was trading at 24,219.75, up 94.20 points (0.39%), while the Sensex surged to 79,760.70, gaining 352.20 points (0.44%). The momentum continues as Nifty, Bank Nifty, and Sensex rank among the best-performing global indices over the past month. With the Dollar Index, US 10-year yields, and crude oil futures all relatively quiet, the macro backdrop remains favorable for Indian equities.

But are markets overextended in the short term? With April's F&O monthly expiry just around the corner on Thursday, profit booking may be on the cards.