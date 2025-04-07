Equities, Commodities, Yields, Safe Haven & Currencies Fall As Tariff War Increases Dramatically

Global Meltdown Hits Markets | Nifty Crashes 900 pts, Sensex Down 2,800+ | What Should Investors Do? Equities, commodities, yields, safe havens, and currencies are all sharply down as the global tariff war escalates dramatically as China initiates reciprocal tariffs on US and others may follow suit. Nifty has kicked off the week with a sharp selloff—down nearly 900 points, while the Sensex has plunged nearly 2,900 points. BSE Sensex: 72,478.24 −2,886.45 (-3.83%) Nifty 50: 22,005.40 −899.05 (-3.93%) No stock in the Nifty 50 is in the green. All sectoral indices are bleeding. The global rout is just as intense: China: 3,110.15 −231.86 (-6.94%) Nikkei 225: 31,398.95 −2,381.63 (-7.05%) KOSPI: 2,337.55 −127.87 (-5.19%) Hang Seng: 20,251.74 −2,598.07 (-11.37%) Where do investors go from here? Should you enter this market, pick selective sectors—or stay away entirely? Watch this special segment on Business Today TV with anchor Shailendra Bhatnagar as he explains the reasons behind the global market crash and brings insights from top expert Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG), SMIFS, on how investors should navigate this chaos.