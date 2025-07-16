Equity Markets Range-Bound | Eyes On Earnings, U.S. Trade | Stock In Focus

Join Shailender Bhatnagar on Business Today Television for the latest, sharpest market commentary as the Nifty heads into its weekly expiry. Today’s action sees a mild recovery in the index after several days of selling triggered by global tariff tensions, with standout performances from State Bank of India and public sector banks leading the charge. All 12 constituents of the Nifty PSU Banking Index are showing gains, fuelled by SBI’s ambitious ₹25,000 crore QIP and surging volumes in smaller banks like Punjab & Sind Bank and Indian Overseas Bank. Meanwhile, landmark highs for the Nippon India PSU Banking ETF and robust moves in stocks like NAM India, Patanjali, and Network18 are grabbing attention. Amidst continued pressure on IT due to underwhelming corporate earnings, defensive sectors such as pharma and FMCG have attracted investor interest. Tune in as we break down sectoral trends, top trades, record ETF returns, and what’s driving sentiment in the countdown to the weekly Nifty expiry