EV Challenges & Auto Slowdown: Where Should Retail Investors Put Their Money?

India’s auto sector is under pressure, especially on the EV side due to supply and magnetic component issues. Market expert G. Chokkalingam, MD of Equinomics Research, explains why large-cap stocks may continue to post muted growth and why retail investors should consider shifting focus to quality small and mid-cap stocks.

In this video, he outlines a smart allocation strategy, highlighting key factors like balance sheet strength, management quality, and valuation comfort. With unique growth stories and M&A opportunities emerging in the mid and small-cap space, now may be the time to diversify beyond Nifty and Sensex heavyweights.