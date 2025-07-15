Business Today
EV Challenges & Auto Slowdown: Where Should Retail Investors Put Their Money?

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 15, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 15, 2025, 9:22 PM IST

India’s auto sector is under pressure, especially on the EV side due to supply and magnetic component issues. Market expert G. Chokkalingam, MD of Equinomics Research, explains why large-cap stocks may continue to post muted growth and why retail investors should consider shifting focus to quality small and mid-cap stocks.
In this video, he outlines a smart allocation strategy, highlighting key factors like balance sheet strength, management quality, and valuation comfort. With unique growth stories and M&A opportunities emerging in the mid and small-cap space, now may be the time to diversify beyond Nifty and Sensex heavyweights. 

