Everything's Getting Expensive - Oil, Cars, Life | What's Hot LIVE

Join us LIVE as we dive into the biggest buzz on D-Street amid the escalating West Asia crisis. The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran enters its third week, with the Strait of Hormuz largely closed, disrupting global energy flows. Crude oil surges near $96–103/barrel (WTI ~$96, Brent ~$103), hammering India's 85% import dependency and fueling rupee weakness. Markets remain volatile: Nifty trades around 23,400–23,500 levels after a ~12% correction, swinging on hourly news from the Middle East-fresh strikes, U.S. ally rejections on naval aid, and no ceasefire in sight. Our guest, Mr. Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice President at GeoGate Investments, shares exclusive insights:Attractive valuations post-pullback-great times to build portfolios!