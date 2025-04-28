Exclusive: Rajesh Jejurikar On Mahindra’s EV Bus Strategy, SML Synergies & Market Share Goals

Mahindra eyes big gains in India's EV and CV sectors! In an exclusive conversation with Sakshi Batra of BTTV, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (AFS) at Mahindra, breaks down how the SML Isuzu acquisition supercharges Mahindra’s electric vehicle bus strategy and turbocharges its commercial vehicle ambitions. Key insights include how SML’s strong LCB (Light Commercial Bus) segment presence boosts Mahindra’s EV plans and boosts M&M’s combined market share in LCB segment to 21%. Jejurikar talks about EV buses ready for launch in the next few quarters and the valuation call behind the ₹555-crore SML deal.