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Exclusive | ₹15 Lk Cr Giant: LIC CEO On Multi-Billion Rupee NSE IPO Stake, HDFC Bank & Stock Action

Exclusive | ₹15 Lk Cr Giant: LIC CEO On Multi-Billion Rupee NSE IPO Stake, HDFC Bank & Stock Action

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 2, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026, 5:06 PM IST

As the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) celebrates its monumental 70th anniversary, the state-owned giant stands at a fascinating financial crossroads. Managing a jaw-dropping ₹15 Lakh Crore deployed across 351 listed companies, LIC is simultaneously dealing with block-buster quarterly profits, a massive digital overhaul, and major upcoming market triggers. 

 

In this exclusive and wide-ranging interview, LIC Managing Director & CEO, R. Doraiswamy, addresses the tough questions every investor is asking. Will LIC offload its massive 10.7% stake in the upcoming NSE IPO? Why is the stock still trading below its IPO price despite a 12x explosion in PAT over 3 years? And what is the true strategic goal behind raising their stake in HDFC Bank toward 10%?

 

We also dive deep into LIC's plans to enter the standalone health insurance space and how the insurer is using Generative AI to completely overhaul its legacy infrastructure. 

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