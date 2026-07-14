Expert Says Market Psychology Is Changing: Here's Why Indian Markets Look Attractive Now

Global markets are witnessing a shift as easing geopolitical tensions and cooling crude oil prices reshape investor sentiment. Aparna Karnik, Fund Manager and Head of Quantitative Investment and Analytics, DSP Mutual Fund, explains how AI-driven investment themes have dominated markets in India and globally over the past year. She believes the recent moderation in oil prices and changing market dynamics could gradually bring Indian equities back into focus for global investors. Watch the full discussion to understand the key factors influencing market sentiment, sector rotation, and what investors should watch in the coming months.