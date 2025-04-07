scorecardresearch
Expert's Advice For Retail Investors: Know Your Risk Before You Dive Into Mid & Small Caps

Where should investors put their money after a sharp correction? With markets tumbling and uncertainty high, should you stick to the safety of large-cap stocks or explore the higher-return potential of mid- and small-caps? In this episode of Market Today on Business Today TV, Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG) at SMIFS, offers a clear-eyed assessment of the current risk-reward dynamics. He explains why large caps may be the better choice for conservative investors amid heightened volatility, and what it really takes to stomach the sharp swings in the mid- and small-cap segments. If you’re concerned about navigating a falling market or aiming to find alpha despite the chaos, this segment delivers actionable insights on portfolio construction, risk management, and sector selection. Tune in to understand how to align your investment strategy with your risk appetite—whether it’s playing safe with large caps or carefully choosing alpha-generating mid- and small-cap opportunities.

