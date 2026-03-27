EXPLAINED | Why Govt Is Targeting LPG Users: The Real Reasons Behind PNG Expansion

India is preparing for a major shift in its kitchen fuel policy, as the Centre moves to promote piped natural gas (PNG) over traditional LPG cylinders. Under the newly notified Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, households in areas where PNG infrastructure is available may be required to switch within three months of receiving a notice, or risk losing their LPG supply—unless a connection is technically not feasible. The move is driven by concerns around energy security, as India continues to rely heavily on LPG imports, particularly amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and potential disruptions in key transit routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. PNG, delivered through pipelines, offers a more stable and diversified supply system. There are also economic and practical reasons behind this transition. PNG eliminates multiple cost layers such as bottling and transportation, making it cheaper in many urban areas, while also reducing the government’s subsidy burden. Additionally, it offers greater convenience with a continuous supply, removing the need for cylinder bookings and handling. With millions of households already living in PNG-covered areas but yet to make the switch, the government is now accelerating infrastructure expansion across key states. The shift also aligns with India’s broader environmental goals, as natural gas burns cleaner than conventional fuels. As this transition gathers pace, the key question remains—will households adapt in time, or face disruptions in LPG access?