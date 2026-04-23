Explained | Why Sensex & Nifty Are Falling Today: Banks, Autos Drag Markets Down

Sensex and Nifty extended their losses in late morning trade on Thursday, with selling pressure intensifying across key sectors such as banking, automobiles and consumption. Market breadth remained weak as declines outpaced advances, reflecting broader caution among investors. While select stocks including Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Jio Financial Services, Adani Enterprises and ONGC managed to hold gains, heavyweights like SBI Life Insurance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, Bajaj Finance and Shriram Finance dragged the indices lower. Sectorally, apart from energy, media and pharma, most indices traded in the red, even as midcap and smallcap stocks showed relative resilience by remaining largely flat. To discuss the reasons behind this market weakness, the sectoral trends and what investors should watch out for next, we are joined by Rajesh Sehgal, Managing Partner at Equanimity Investments, who breaks down the key triggers, market sentiment and the road ahead.