Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Faith Meets Economy: Ayodhya Turns Into Economic & Spiritual Super Magnet

Faith Meets Economy: Ayodhya Turns Into Economic & Spiritual Super Magnet

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 25, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 25, 2025, 2:44 PM IST

Ayodhya tourism is booming after the Ram Mandir inauguration. 23 crore visitors Jan-June 2025, expected to reach 50 crore by year-end, driving massive economic growth. Hospitality investments surge with 76+ new hotels, positioning Ayodhya as a global cultural and spiritual hub. Meanwhile, Brokerage firm Investec has downgraded HPCL, BPCL and IOC to SELL, despite a strong rally in OMC stocks. Target prices remain unchanged - HPCL ₹425 | BPCL ₹330 | IOC ₹145, indicating 8–12% downside risk. While Singapore GRMs have doubled to $13/barrel, boosting investor sentiment, marketing margins are collapsing sharply. Diesel margins slipped from +₹4/litre to negative, threatening profitability. With OMCs up 20–25% since Oct 2025, Investec warns the rally may not sustain.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended