Faith Meets Economy: Ayodhya Turns Into Economic & Spiritual Super Magnet

Ayodhya tourism is booming after the Ram Mandir inauguration. 23 crore visitors Jan-June 2025, expected to reach 50 crore by year-end, driving massive economic growth. Hospitality investments surge with 76+ new hotels, positioning Ayodhya as a global cultural and spiritual hub. Meanwhile, Brokerage firm Investec has downgraded HPCL, BPCL and IOC to SELL, despite a strong rally in OMC stocks. Target prices remain unchanged - HPCL ₹425 | BPCL ₹330 | IOC ₹145, indicating 8–12% downside risk. While Singapore GRMs have doubled to $13/barrel, boosting investor sentiment, marketing margins are collapsing sharply. Diesel margins slipped from +₹4/litre to negative, threatening profitability. With OMCs up 20–25% since Oct 2025, Investec warns the rally may not sustain.