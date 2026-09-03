Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
FCNR Deposits Surge Past $130 Billion: What It Means For Rupee, Banks And Interest Rates

FCNR Deposits Surge Past $130 Billion: What It Means For Rupee, Banks And Interest Rates

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Nachiket Kelkar
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026, 2:02 PM IST

FCNR deposits have surged past $130 billion, significantly exceeding RBI estimates and providing a major boost to India’s foreign exchange reserves. Gaurang Shah, Sr. VP, Geojit Investments, says the massive inflows reinforce NRIs’ confidence in India and could support the rupee. The inflows have also eased near-term funding pressures for banks, with certificate of deposit rates declining sharply. Nachiket Kelkar explains how the RBI’s special forex swap facility attracted strong NRI participation, with banks offering attractive 6–7% interest rates on three-to-five-year FCNR deposits. The discussion also explores the outlook for the rupee, interest rates, bank liquidity, lending growth and festive-season credit demand.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended