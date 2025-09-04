Festive Cheer For Markets: GST Cuts Lift Investor Sentiment

Indian equity markets opened on a positive note with the Sensex and Nifty trading higher after the government announced a major GST overhaul, trimming levies on a wide range of goods to spur consumption ahead of the festive season. The move comes at a time when steep U.S. tariffs are weighing on global trade sentiment. To discuss the impact of these developments on markets and investor outlook, Business Today speaks with Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth, who shares his insights on the GST relief, the festive demand boost, and the broader investment landscape.