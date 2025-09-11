Festive Demand Set To Drive Quick Commerce | Zomato & Swiggy Gear Up For Growth

An analysis of the quick commerce sector highlights buoyancy on hopes of a boost to festive demand. A JP Morgan report gives an overweight rating on Eternal, raising the target price to 390, which is linked to an uptick in Zomato's stock. The report notes that Blinkit is expanding its leadership over peers and is expected to prioritize market growth. Mitesh Panchal observes Blinkit's significant ground presence and changing consumer behaviour towards quick deliveries. Asked for an investment choice between Zomato and Swiggy, he advises against selecting one over the other. Mitesh Panchal states it is 'advisable to put equal amount in both Zomato and Swiggy', suggesting a 50-50 capital allocation for the two peer companies.