FIIs May Return To India: Which Sectors Could Attract Fresh Foreign Investor Buying Next?

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are showing renewed interest in Indian equities, with recent inflows signalling a possible shift in sentiment. Rupee stability, the cooling of the AI trade and softening crude oil prices could support a gradual return of foreign money. In this conversation, Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, identifies automobiles, auto components, capital goods, aviation, oil marketing companies and specialty chemicals as potential beneficiaries. He explains why falling crude prices could improve profitability in select sectors and why investors may see gradual buying amid possible market consolidation.