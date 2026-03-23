Flight Tickets To Get Costlier From April Amid Fuel Price Surge, Airlines Seek Govt Support

Air travel in India is set to become more expensive from April as aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices are expected to rise in the monthly revision. The civil aviation minister has acknowledged the likely impact, even as the government explores possible relief measures for airlines grappling with rising costs. The aviation sector is already under pressure from high crude oil prices, restricted airspace routes, and operational challenges. Airlines may struggle to absorb these costs, raising concerns that passengers will ultimately bear the burden through higher fares. With global uncertainties and fuel volatility intensifying, the coming months could prove challenging for both airlines and flyers, potentially impacting travel demand and sector recovery.