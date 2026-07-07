FPIs Start Returning To Indian Stock Markets | Expert Explains What Could Further Drive FIIs Inflows

Foreign investor flows remain one of the biggest questions for Indian markets as global capital continues to seek the best opportunities. While AI-driven investments attracted money away from several markets, India is now becoming more attractive on valuations and long-term growth. Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, believes India remains a strong and diversified investment destination with consistent economic growth. He says discussions around AI are improving, but patience is essential as global uncertainties persist. Watch the full conversation to understand what could bring foreign money back to Indian markets and why the long-term outlook remains positive.