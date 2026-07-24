Fractal Q1 Results | CEO Srikanth Velamakanni On 92% Profit Jump, AI Demand & Growth Outlook

Fractal Co-founder & Group CEO Srikanth Velamakanni joins Business Today Television LIVE to discuss the company's strong Q1 FY27 performance. Fractal reported a 92% jump in net profit, 20% revenue growth, and margin expansion as enterprise AI adoption gathered pace across industries. In this exclusive conversation, we decode the key drivers behind the earnings, rising AI deal sizes, healthcare and BFSI growth, global business momentum, client spending trends, and the outlook for the coming quarters. We also discuss enterprise AI demand, large deal pipeline, profitability, expansion strategy, and how Fractal plans to capitalize on the next wave of AI-led transformation. Stay tuned for management insights and expert analysis only on Business Today Television.