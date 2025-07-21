Business Today
From Electronics To Gold: 4 IPOs Hitting D-Street This Week. Which One Should You Subscribe?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 21, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 21, 2025, 4:05 PM IST

This week, the IPO buzz continues as four major mainboard companies are set to hit Dalal Street, collectively aiming to raise over ₹2,280 crore from investors. In this video, Pawan from Business Today takes us through all the key details of the upcoming IPOs — Indiqube Spaces, GNG Electronics, Brigade Hotel Ventures, and Shanti Gold International. From pricing, business models, and market positioning to brokerage recommendations, everything you need to know is covered. Joining us is market expert Raghvendra Singh, who shares his top picks and insights, highlighting GNG Electronics and Shanti Gold as promising bets in the current line-up. Whether you’re eyeing listing gains or long-term investments, this is a must-watch for anyone tracking the primary markets. As always, we recommend consulting your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
