From Losses To Learning: The Realities Of Options Trading

On this episode of Business Today, anchor Sakshi Batra is joined by Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, to discuss the risks and realities of options trading in India. The conversation is triggered by a viewer’s story of losing ₹90 lakh over five years in expiry-based options trading — a stark reminder of how high-risk strategies can severely impact retail investors. Anshul Jain explains why options trading is often misunderstood and misused, particularly by those who lack foundational market knowledge. He compares options to a PhD-level subject that demands in-depth preparation, strong discipline, and risk control — elements often missing in retail participation. He also outlines safer, long-term alternatives like swing trading in fundamentally strong stocks, which can yield consistent returns without leverage or excessive risk. With real-world examples and practical advice, this discussion offers critical insights for anyone considering options trading or looking to recover from past losses.