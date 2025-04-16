From Sovereign Bonds To ETFs: Best Ways To Invest In Gold As Prices Soar | Silver Hits ₹1 Lakh

Gold continues its record-breaking run! Prices hit a new high of ₹94,462 on the MCX, up ₹1000 in a single day. On this episode of Market Today on Business Today TV, Gaurang Shah of Geojit Investments shares his bullish outlook on gold, predicting a potential target of $3,500–$3,700/oz by December 2025 and $6,000/oz by 2030. With gold prices already up 32% in FY25, Gaurang Shah says the Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) is gripping investors, comparing it to market peaks of 2024. He also sheds light on global central banks ramping up gold purchases amid US economic uncertainty and rising debt. Wondering if you should still buy gold? Gaurang Shah suggests using gold ETFs, mutual funds, or even physical gold — but advises against chasing the rally blindly. Should you invest in gold now or wait? What’s the best approach for retail investors? Find out in this insightful discussion.