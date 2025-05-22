From Warzones to Growth Zones | Deven Choksey On Market Revival & Investment Outlook

In this market insight, Deven Choksey, Managing Director of DR Choksey FinServ Private, shares his comprehensive perspective on the evolving global and domestic economic landscape. With major geopolitical tensions like the Russia-Ukraine war showing signs of de-escalation and diplomatic talks around Iran’s nuclear deal gaining traction, Mr Choksey believes the world is entering a new phase of stability. He suggests that post-conflict reconstruction efforts—especially in regions like Gaza and parts of Eastern Europe—could spur demand in engineering, construction, and petroleum sectors, offering significant opportunities for early movers.



On the domestic front, India stands at a strategic advantage. Controlled crude and energy prices are helping to keep inflation in check, interest rates are trending downward, and the government's infrastructure push is set to fuel industrial growth . With global money looking for stable and growth-oriented destinations, India appears well-positioned to attract fresh investment. While some valuation corrections are natural, Mr Choksey believes each dip will invite new investor participation. Tune in for this holistic view on market dynamics and the potential pathways for economic revival.