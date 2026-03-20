Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Fuel Price Hike Alert: Premium Petrol Rates Increased Today - Regular Unchanged

Fuel Price Hike Alert: Premium Petrol Rates Increased Today - Regular Unchanged

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Aishwarya Patil
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 20, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 20, 2026, 6:08 PM IST

India is finally witnessing the impact of rising global crude oil prices as premium petrol prices have been hiked by ₹2 - ₹2.5 per litre. HPCL has taken the lead, with reports suggesting similar increases in premium variants like XP95 at select pumps. This marks the first visible fuel price adjustment since the West Asia conflict pushed crude prices above $118 per barrel. While regular petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for now, oil marketing companies appear to be partially passing on the cost burden through premium fuels. The move comes amid mounting pressure on OMC margins. With no official directive yet on a broader price hike, all eyes are now on whether this is the beginning of a larger fuel price revision cycle.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended