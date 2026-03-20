Fuel Price Hike Alert: Premium Petrol Rates Increased Today - Regular Unchanged

India is finally witnessing the impact of rising global crude oil prices as premium petrol prices have been hiked by ₹2 - ₹2.5 per litre. HPCL has taken the lead, with reports suggesting similar increases in premium variants like XP95 at select pumps. This marks the first visible fuel price adjustment since the West Asia conflict pushed crude prices above $118 per barrel. While regular petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for now, oil marketing companies appear to be partially passing on the cost burden through premium fuels. The move comes amid mounting pressure on OMC margins. With no official directive yet on a broader price hike, all eyes are now on whether this is the beginning of a larger fuel price revision cycle.