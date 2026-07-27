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Fund Manager Reveals Top Portfolio Bets! Stocks Backed For Long-Term Growth

Fund Manager Reveals Top Portfolio Bets! Stocks Backed For Long-Term Growth

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 27, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026, 2:56 PM IST

A fund manager's highest conviction is reflected in portfolio allocation, not short-term market moves. Aditya Khemka, CIO, InCred Asset Management, says HCG remains his top conviction, followed by Thyrocare and FDC, based on their long-term growth potential. He explains that companies failing to deliver on structural expectations are removed from the portfolio and capital is reallocated to stronger long-term opportunities. Watch the full discussion to understand how professional fund managers build conviction, manage risk, and identify potential wealth creators in changing market conditions.

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