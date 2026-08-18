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Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO: Is ₹550 Cr IPO Worth The Bet?

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO: Is ₹550 Cr IPO Worth The Bet?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 18, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026, 3:10 PM IST

Gaja Alternative Asset Management is entering the IPO market with a ₹550 crore issue, opening for subscription on August 19. In this exclusive conversation, Gopal Jain, MD & CEO of Gaja Alternative Asset Management, discusses the company’s IPO, investment strategy and growth outlook. The IPO has a price band of ₹152–₹160 per share, with a minimum retail investment of ₹14,880. The issue comprises a ₹450 crore fresh issue and a ₹100 crore offer for sale. Gaja focuses on India’s alternative investment space, with investments across education, energy, financial services, consumer and digital technology. The company has built a track record across multiple Gaja Capital fund cycles, with investors across 20+ countries. Watch this exclusive conversation for insights into Gaja’s business model, fund strategy, earnings drivers and future growth opportunities.

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