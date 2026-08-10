Garware Technical Fibres CEO On Q1 Results, Margins, Costs & Growth Outlook

Join Business Today Television for an exclusive conversation with Shujaul Rehman, CEO, Garware Technical Fibres, as he decodes the company's strong Q1 FY27 performance. Garware Technical Fibres reported a 31.4% YoY rise in consolidated net sales to ₹482.4 crore, while net profit grew 21.5% to ₹64.5 crore. In this interview, the management discusses the key growth drivers, including strong synthetic cordage demand, robust salmon aquaculture business and continued momentum in geosynthetics. The conversation also covers elevated raw material and freight costs, the impact of the Middle East conflict, price pass-throughs and supply chain management. Shujaul also shares his outlook on innovation, new products, global markets and the company’s strategy to sustain profitable growth amid geopolitical and cost pressures.