Gaurang Shah Decodes Insurance Sector Q4 Earnings: ICICI Lombard, ICICI Pru, LIC,HDFC Life, SBI Life

He believes general insurance players are likely to outperform life insurers in the near term, owing to stronger growth and better margins. However, he remains cautiously optimistic on life insurance names like LIC, SBI Life, HDFC Life, and ICICI Prudential from a medium- to long-term perspective. Gaurang Shah also touches on regulatory impacts, sum assured trends, and the earnings run-rate, explaining how these factors shape the investment case for insurance stocks. Watch the full discussion to know where to place your bets in the insurance space this earnings season! Insurance earnings are trickling in, and the spotlight is on ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential, and LIC. On Market Today with Business Today TV, Gaurang Shah, Sr. VP at Geojit Financial Services, shares his outlook on the sector.

