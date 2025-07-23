Gaurang Shah 'Not Concerned' About FII Outflows, Urges Focus On Long-Term Growth Story

Despite consistent FII outflows, Indian markets remain remarkably resilient, trading close to all-time highs. In this candid conversation, market expert Gaurang Shah explains why he isn’t worried about foreign investors pulling out. He highlights India’s strong fundamentals—robust GDP growth, easing interest rates, and controlled inflation—as key reasons for continued domestic strength. Shah also points to global uncertainty and leadership concerns abroad as factors behind FII hesitation, not any weakness in India’s story. He firmly believes FIIs will return—and likely at higher levels. With India emerging as a global outperformer post-COVID, Shah urges investors to stay focused on long-term potential, not short-term foreign fund flows. Listen in