Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Gaurang Shah 'Not Concerned' About FII Outflows, Urges Focus On Long-Term Growth Story

Gaurang Shah 'Not Concerned' About FII Outflows, Urges Focus On Long-Term Growth Story

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 23, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 23, 2025, 1:09 PM IST

Despite consistent FII outflows, Indian markets remain remarkably resilient, trading close to all-time highs. In this candid conversation, market expert Gaurang Shah explains why he isn’t worried about foreign investors pulling out. He highlights India’s strong fundamentals—robust GDP growth, easing interest rates, and controlled inflation—as key reasons for continued domestic strength. Shah also points to global uncertainty and leadership concerns abroad as factors behind FII hesitation, not any weakness in India’s story. He firmly believes FIIs will return—and likely at higher levels. With India emerging as a global outperformer post-COVID, Shah urges investors to stay focused on long-term potential, not short-term foreign fund flows. Listen in

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended