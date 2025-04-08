Gaurav Dua On Why Indian Defence Stocks May Shine Amid Global Uncertainty

As Trump’s tariffs reignite fears of a full-blown global trade war, sectors across the globe are feeling the heat—especially export-oriented ones. But amid this chaos, is India’s defence sector ready to emerge as a strategic winner? In this excerpt of Market Today on Business Today TV, Gaurav Dua, Head – Capital Market Strategy at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, breaks down the outlook for defence stocks post the recent correction. With big-ticket orders continuing to flow in—from BEL’s ₹2,210 crore MoD contract to HAL’s recent wins—there’s growing optimism around indigenous defence production. Gaurav Dua explains why recent global developments may accelerate India's self-reliance push in defence, as global supply chains become increasingly unreliable. He also addresses past concerns of overvaluation in defence stocks and why current valuations now look attractive for long-term investors.

Can HAL, BEL, and other domestic defence players become resilient bets in these volatile markets? Tune in to understand the structural story and where the smart money could be heading.