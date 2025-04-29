Gautam Shah On Why SIPs Are Your Best Shield Against Market Volatility

In this engaging discussion, Gautam Shah, Founder of Goldilocks Global Research, shares crucial advice for investors amid market volatility. Addressing whether one should continue SIPs in the Nifty and Nifty Bank despite sharp swings, Shah highlights the market's resilience and the recent swift recovery after a 2,500-point surge. He emphasizes the importance of staying invested through SIPs, suggesting that temporary disruptions like earnings shocks or geopolitical events often create more opportunities rather than lasting setbacks. Shah’s message is clear: stay disciplined, trust the long-term process, and avoid getting distracted by short-term market noise.