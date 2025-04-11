Gen-AI, Deal Wins & Margin Play: What Makes Coforge aAd Mphasis Attractive Bets In FY26

Coforge, Mphasis In Focus | Mayuresh Joshi On Midcap IT Stocks & Gen AI Play. As the Q4 earnings season for Indian IT unfolds, Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O’Neil India, highlights the two stocks he's watching closely: Coforge and Mphasis. Coforge has shown a steady pace of deal wins and execution, and investors will be keen to track how these translate into stable revenues and margins going forward. For Mphasis, the growing exposure to Gen-AI and application services, already forming 40–45% of its book, makes it a potential value disrupter among midcap peers. In this exclusive conversation with Business Today TV, Mayuresh Joshi also touches upon the broader IT landscape—why investors are still cautious, how AI adoption is shaping stock selection, and why earnings commentary will be key to market direction in FY25. Will midcap IT continue to outperform large-cap peers? Is AI-led growth the new differentiator in tech investing? Are Coforge & Mphasis future leaders in a changing tech world?Don’t miss this detailed take on tech investing, deal pipelines, and AI-driven value creation in the IT space.