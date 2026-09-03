Global Bond Carnage: Why Global Bond Yields Are Exploding - And What It Costs You

A relentless global bond selloff is rippling through financial markets as benchmark sovereign yields hit multi-decade highs. U.S. 30-year yields have pierced 5.24% - the highest in nearly two decades - while Japan’s yield curve undergoes a seismic 500% surge. From the UK and Germany to India, surging crude oil prices, aggressive government borrowing, and debt-funded AI capex are driving inflation fears and forcing central banks to rethink rate pauses. What does this mean for corporate balance sheets, consumer borrowing costs, and equities? What does this mean for borrowing costs, equities, currencies and India? Rohit Srivastava, Vishal Goenka and Indranil Pan decode the global bond yield surge and what investors should watch next.