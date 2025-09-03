Global Bond Yields Are Rising, Pushing Gold, Silver To Record Highs. Can Equity Mkts Fall?

In this special episode of Market Masters, A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, shares his insights on global markets, India’s fiscal strength, and the outlook for equities. He explains how rising US bond yields, Japan’s inflation turnaround, and global macroeconomic shifts are influencing Indian markets, while highlighting the resilience of India’s bond market amidst international uncertainty. Bala underscores India’s fiscal discipline, controlled inflation, and steady growth momentum as key strengths, and discusses how strong SIP inflows are being deployed. The conversation explores sectors such as FMCG, autos, cement, and BFSI that remain in a sweet spot, along with India’s manufacturing and defence push. He also sheds light on the potential impact of US tariffs on pharma exports and why the Nifty Next 100 is emerging as a powerful driver of broader market growth. Candid, analytical, and timely, this conversation offers a clear perspective on the opportunities and challenges shaping India’s economic future.